Brazilian forward on the verge of Emirates move

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Manchester CIty’s Gabriel Jesus this summer, for a reported fee of £50million ($65million) according to Todofichajes.

Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta has been keen to add a forward to the club’s ranks following the departure of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in January, and speculation surrounding Alexandre Lacazette’s likely departure in the summer.

Arsenal’s current front-man, Eddie Nketiah has enjoyed some fine form in front of goal since returning to Arsenal’s starting lineup, announcing himself back onto the scene by bagging a brace against Chelsea less than two weeks ago. However, this recent purple patch has not been enough to deter Arteta from seeking top-level reinforcements to lead the line at the Emirates after the summer.

Arsenal’s rumoured striker to-be, Gabriel Jesus, has somewhat mirrored Nketiah’s form this season, floating in and out of Manchester City’s lineup and generally struggling for consistent minutes. However, the last two weeks has seen quite the renaissance for Jesus, scoring in City’s 2-2 title clash with Liverpool before almost single-handedly dismantling Watford with four goals and an assist in an emphatic 5-1 victory last weekend, and topping off his prolific spell with a goal against Real Madrid in the 4-3 Champions League classic on Tuesday evening.

Jesus’ fine spell has proven enough to provoke Arsenal to secure a deal for the Brazilian, who although is more naturally an out-and-out number 9, has also been utilised as a right-winger for much of this season under Pep Guardiola. Jesus will more than likely entertain the offer, given the opportunity for a much increased minutes for another top Premier League club, the Brazilian will look to add to his slightly better than one-in-three goals per game record since joining Manchester City back in the 2016/17 season.