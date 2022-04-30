Bundesliga star subject of interest for several Premier League clubs

Crystal Palace, Watford and Fulham have joined Leeds United in the race to sign FC Koln defender Timo Hubers who could be available this summer.

The 25-year-old has a £6.7million release clause in his contract according to Football Insider, which is easily affordable for all the aforementioned clubs.

Hubers has spent his entire career in Germany, having come through the youth ranks at Hannover and along with Koln, they are the only clubs he has played for throughout his career.

The German signed for his current club last summer but they have been struggling financially since the pandemic and the 25-year-old is a sellable asset for the Bundesliga outfit.

Hubers is a 6ft3 centre-back who is physically strong and who is strong in a tackle. The German also likes to dribble up the pitch with the ball and has good ball-playing abilities too. The defender would be well suited to the Premier League’s physical nature and out of the clubs above, Leeds would be the one that needs him the most.

Hubers is contracted to Koln until 2023, which means that he could leave on a free next year. This will entice the Bundesliga outfit to sell this summer and the German has a queue of clubs in England lining up for his signature.