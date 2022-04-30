Chelsea star Kai Havertz names his perfect footballer, combining four players into one

Chelsea star Kai Havertz has named his perfect footballer, and it’s a combination of four different players.

Many believe Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two best players to ever have lived and the argument has continued for years on end. Havertz has chosen his perfect footballer, and it includes a different body part from their pair, as seen in the tweet below.

Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne. You’d find it difficult to name a more complete footballer.

Messi and Ronaldo, as mentioned earlier, often go head-to-head when people debate the greatest of all time. However, there is no doubting Messi takes the crown for a left-footer.

Ronaldo has scored the most headed goals in football history, so Havertz’s choice is understandable.

Every manager in football history would do anything to install De Bruyne’s footballing brain into their players. An eye for a pass, positioning, and decision making. There aren’t many better in world football.

The choice of Neymar’s right foot is an interesting one. Undoubtedly a fantastic footballer, but the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, and Karim Benzema are right up there with the Brazilian.

