Chelsea were ready to sell forward Armando Broja earlier on in the season, but he will be staying at the club.

Broja has been out on loan at Southampton where he had an impressive start to the season. His form has dipped in recent months, but the Albanian striker is still young, and Chelsea have seen the potential in him.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea were willing to sell the 20-year-old but now plan on allowing him to leave on loan again next season. After his next loan, they expect him to be battling it out for a first-team spot.

The report also states that Napoli were close to securing a deal for the forward as a replacement for Victor Osimhen. After the sanctions were placed on owner Roman Abramovich, the club decided that Broja wouldn’t be going anywhere.

With Romelu Lukaku out of form, Broja may have been hoping for a slot in the first-team next season. If Broja had continued his excellent start at Southampton, he may well have had a chance, but his dip in form shows he’s probably not ready to make the step up.