Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly identified his first signing.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claims the Dutch tactician would like his new employers to sign Feyenoord full-back Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia, 22, has emerged as one of Holland’s most impressive youngsters.

Having established a place in Feyenoord’s senior first-team in recent seasons, Malacia, who is a left-back by trade and valued at around £20m, looks destined for a big move, sooner rather than later.

MORE: Super-agent Mino Raiola passes away aged 54

As we reported last summer, the 22-year-old defender has been a target for Arsenal with the Gunners previously holding talks with the player’s representatives.

However, following these most recent reports – speaking about the possibility of Malacia joining Ten Hag at Old Trafford, a source close to the player said: “It is definitely a possibility. He is one of the league’s brightest prospects and Erik rates him.”

CaughtOffside also understands that current left-back Luke Shaw will not begin talks over a new contract until he has received playing time assurances from Ten Hag.

Although a move to the Premier League for Malacia failed to materialise last year, this summer could see the young Dutchman finally land himself a bumper move to England’s top flight.