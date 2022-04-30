Everton join race to sign soon-to-be Premier League free agent

Should Everton manage to crawl themselves to safety, according to recent reports, Frank Lampard is keen on bringing in a new centre-back.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Toffees have highlighted Burnley’s James Tarkowski as the ideal candidate to solve their defensive woes.

Tarkowski, 29, will be a free agent at the end of the season and his impending availability has understandably brought many suitors to the table.

Alongside Everton are believed to be Newcastle United and David Moyes’ West Ham United, both of whom have already made enquiries for the experienced defender.

Speaking about the possibility of seeing Tarkowski leave Turf Moor at the end of the season, the end of last year saw former manager Sean Dyche keep his cards close to his chest.

“Especially in modern football, contracts are a different ball-game,” Dyche told reporters as quoted by the Independent.

“Twenty years ago players signed a contract and six months later, they’re sold.

“All I would say about James is that he’s a fantastic professional, he has been since he’s been here and he continues to be. His form this season has been absolutely top drawer.”

Since joining Burnley from Brentford back in 2016, Tarkowski has gone on to feature in 215 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.