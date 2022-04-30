Ferdinand urges Manchester United transfer target to avoid Old Trafford move

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Anton Ferdinand has urged Manchester United transfer target Declan Rice to stay at West Ham.

Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, according to the Evening Standard.

With West Ham in the Europa League semi-final, they could be playing Champions League football next season. Manchester United are struggling to qualify after a poor season so far, and former West Ham man Ferdinand has had his say on the potential transfer.

“Man Utd isn’t the place to go right now. They’re going through a massive transitional period,” said Ferdinand, speaking to The Sun.

Declan Rice.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Naby Keita scores brilliant composed goal vs Newcastle after crunching Milner tackle
Manchester clubs set to fight it out for €60m La Liga star this summer
Jurgen Klopp gives reasoning for dropping Salah and Alexander-Arnold

With a new manager in place and an overhaul of players and staff, it could be a long-term project that takes a while to click. New manager Erik ten Hag has his credentials, but he’s never managed in the Premier League.

“For me personally, if I’m Rice, Man Utd is not a place that I’d be going. I’d wait a few years and see what Ten Hag does,” added Ferdinand.

Waiting a few years to see if United work well under Ten Hag could work in Rice’s favour, but they may sign a midfielder instead of him who pushes on to become a key player at the club. With West Ham reportedly demanding £150m, according to The Athletic, United could find a cheaper alternative who turns out to be a better fit than Rice.

More Stories anton ferdinand Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.