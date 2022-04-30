Ferdinand urges Manchester United transfer target to avoid Old Trafford move

Anton Ferdinand has urged Manchester United transfer target Declan Rice to stay at West Ham.

Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, according to the Evening Standard.

With West Ham in the Europa League semi-final, they could be playing Champions League football next season. Manchester United are struggling to qualify after a poor season so far, and former West Ham man Ferdinand has had his say on the potential transfer.

“Man Utd isn’t the place to go right now. They’re going through a massive transitional period,” said Ferdinand, speaking to The Sun.

With a new manager in place and an overhaul of players and staff, it could be a long-term project that takes a while to click. New manager Erik ten Hag has his credentials, but he’s never managed in the Premier League.

“For me personally, if I’m Rice, Man Utd is not a place that I’d be going. I’d wait a few years and see what Ten Hag does,” added Ferdinand.

Waiting a few years to see if United work well under Ten Hag could work in Rice’s favour, but they may sign a midfielder instead of him who pushes on to become a key player at the club. With West Ham reportedly demanding £150m, according to The Athletic, United could find a cheaper alternative who turns out to be a better fit than Rice.