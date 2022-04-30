Former Liverpool man playing a key role in Newcastle’s renaissance

Former Liverpool man Mark Leyland is now playing a key role in helping Newcastle.

Leyland was brought to Newcastle from Liverpool last December, and the analyst was highly rated at Anfield.

Leyland worked with Howe at Burnley, and their professional partnership was strong enough to be able to lure him away from Liverpool.

Leyland has been convinced by Howe twice in his career now, as he also poached him from Everton whilst at Burnley.

Howe is known as a perfectionist, so bringing in the right people in all aspects of the club are important to him, and the up-turn in results have shown he is right to do so.

“They are in a really good moment and Eddie is a big part of it. They signed one of our analysts – Mark, if you see this, we play like a completely different team now,” said Klopp, ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Newcastle.