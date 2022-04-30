Gareth Bale refuses to join in with Real Madrid title celebrations

After thumping Espanyol earlier on Saturday, Real Madrid has been crowned La Liga’s 2021-22 winners.

Although there are still four games to play, Los Blancos’ points tally (81-points) cannot be beaten.

In addition to the club’s success, Real Madrid’s latest title win sees manager Carlo Ancelotti become the first boss in history to win domestic titles in all of Europe’s top-five leagues.

Having now been now officially confirmed as this season’s league winners, Real Madrid’s latest triumph sees them boast a remarkable 35 domestic titles.

However, following this weekend’s win over Espanyol, while the squad all came out to celebrate, one player was absent from the jubilant scenes.

As reported by journalist Lucas Navarrete, winger Gareth Bale did not bother to join the rest of his teammates and opted against celebrating what is his third La Liga title.

Injured and suspended players have join the team’s celebration now. Each and every one of them. But not Gareth Bale. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) April 30, 2022

The Wales international, who will be out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, has endured a rocky few seasons in Madrid.

Disliked by large sections of the club’s fanbase, the 32-year-old’s latest snub looks certain to ensure his time in the Spanish capital comes to an end under a dark cloud.