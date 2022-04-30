Harry Maguire keen to leave Man United, wanted by European giants

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is reportedly growing tired of the criticism from his own fans and is open to leaving Old Trafford.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claims the Red Devils’ captain is fed up with life in Manchester and could become subject to a surprise approach from La Liga giants Barcelona.

Since joining United from Leicester City in 2019 in a deal worth a staggering £80m, Maguire, who was named the side’s captain by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has gone on to feature in 142 matches, in all competitions.

MORE: BREAKING: Super-agent Mino Raiola passes away aged 54

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League side offer huge contract to superstar free agent
Everton join race to sign soon-to-be Premier League free agent
Video: Ollie Watkins scores cracking goal vs Norwich City

However, following a prolonged period of poor form, the England international has become the subject of a lot of criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Harry Maguire in action for Manchester United.

Seemingly keen to start afresh, reports in Spain claim the experienced centre-back is wanted by Xavi but may not be signed as a first-team starter, especially considering the Catalan giants have the likes of Araujo and Pique among their ranks.

What do you think the future has in store for Maguire? – Let us know in the comments.

More Stories Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.