Hartlepool midfielder Mark Shelton ruled out of game with bizarre injury

Hartlepool midfielder Mark Shelton has been ruled out of their game with Scunthorpe because of a bizarre injury.

Hartlepool are currently going through an injury crisis, and have been unable to fill their bench in the last few games. It goes without saying that they don’t need any silly injuries, but unfortunately Shelton has been ruled out.

“Mark’s had a cotton bud in his ear that has gone in too far. He’s gone to the hospital, it sounds like the tweezers have gone in too far and he’s dizzy and can’t stand up,” said Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee, speaking to BBC Radio Tees.

It’s not the most popular injury to say the least, and sounds like a terrible excuse for a Sunday League player to make.