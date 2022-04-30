Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Darwin Nunez will leave the club this summer.

After impressive displays for Benfica in the league and Europe, Nunez has attracted the interest of some European giants.

According to 90min, Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in the Uruguayan forward, and he could be set to leave the club this summer.

Nunez will reportedly leave Benfica for a fee of over €75m, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below.

Benfica revolution. Roger Schmidt signs until June 2024 – there’s no option for further season. Darwin Núñez will leave the club, and €75m now could not be enough. ?? #Benfica Talks opened for David Neres as target, confirmed as reported by @ojogo – but nothing agreed yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 30, 2022

Nunez has managed 25 goals in 26 league games this season, a notable contrast to Arsenal’s current striker. Alexandre Lacazette has scored just four league goals this campaign, so Mikel Arteta is likely to be hunting for an upgrade on the French striker.

Lacazette isn’t in the team to primarily score goals, but if you’re looking to push for top four year on year, you’d expect your number nine to be contributing more in front of goal.

Although Manchester United have Cristiano Ronaldo scoring goals for fun in the Premier League, he isn’t going to be performing at the top level for much longer. Nunez is still only 22-years-old, so could lead the line for United for years to come.