Juventus enter the race for Manchester United transfer target

Juventus have entered the race for Manchester United transfer target Antony from Ajax.

Antony has recently been linked with a move to Manchester, as Erik ten Hag looks to raid Ajax before leaving the Dutch club, according to The Sun.

Manchester United are planning to completely overhaul their squad after years of disappointment for one of the giants of European football. Ten Hag may look to his current club Ajax for players he has faith in to make the step up to the Premier League.

According to Calcio Mercato, Juventus are set to rival Manchester United for the Brazilian. The asking price is believed to be around €35m.

Should Manchester United prioritise a player of Antony’s profile?

Due to the poor form of Marcus Rashford, Manchester United may have to target a new winger in the summer. Jadon Sancho started slowly after his move to Manchester, and Anthony Elanga isn’t performing at an elite level as of yet.

With a striker like Cristiano Ronaldo, he needs quality service from wide areas. Rashford has been linked with a move to Arsenal, according to Football Insider, so this leave Ten Hag short out wide.

Ten Hag knows what he’s getting with Antony after managing him at Ajax and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Brazilian follow his current manager to the Premier League.