Lazio eye Chelsea star as replacement for Milinkovic-Savic

As Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s departure from Lazio this summer appears increasingly likely – with Manchester United in pole position, Lazio will look to the Premier League themselves for Sergej’s replacement – Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

The Italian outlet has deemed Milinkovic-Savic’s departure from Lazio almost a certainty this summer, after spending seven years with the Biancocelesti. The Serbian international has enjoyed one of his best seasons in a Lazio shirt this year, registering nine goals and 11 assists from midfield in 33 league appearances, and replacing that level of output will not come easily.

That being said, Lazio boss, Maurizio Sarri will turn to his old club, Chelsea in the search for Sergej’s successor, in the form of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 10-time England international has had a fairly stop-start career at Stamford Bridge, enjoying various loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham, between the occasional cameo for Chelsea.

However, this season has been a different story for Loftus-Cheek, enjoying some extended minutes on the pitch for Chelsea, and becoming a player Thomas Tuchel can depend on when struck with injuries in the middle of the park, and even in the occasional big-game such as the Champions League quarter-final vs Madrid and the FA Cup semi-final vs Crystal Palace.

This season’s cameos have clearly been enough to grab the attention of his former boss, Sarri, who clearly deems Loftus Cheek of decent enough quality and stature to succeed the outgoing Serb in Italy. Though he has gained Tuchel’s admiration at times and been rewarded for his efforts, Ruben may cast his eyes on the successes of former teammate, Tammy Abraham and his achievements in Italy and could be swayed into a move abroad.