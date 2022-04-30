Man City considering parting ways with £61m attacker

Continually being pushed all the way by rivals Liverpool, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola must find a way to keep his Citizens side on their toes and according to recent reports, the Spanish tactican is not opposed to mixing the squad up.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who has surprisingly claimed the five times Premier League winners are ‘open’ to the idea of selling winger Riyad Mahrez.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said: “If someone from the front line was to move on, I’m told that Mahrez is the one they might be more open to losing.”

Suggestions that Guardiola wouldn’t oppose the sale of Mahrez will probably come as a surprise to fans.

Since joining from Leicester City back in 2018, in a deal worth a whopping £61m, the Algeria international has gone on to become one of the side’s most impressive attackers.

Although not always used as a starting player, Mahrez’s goal involvements have remained at a fairly consistent level and Guardiola has not been shy in his praise for the wide-man.

“He (Jack Grealish) can (have an impact)”, Guardiola told the club’s official website recently.

“Nothing changes. but in that position Riyad for a long time is always with us and in important games he gives us something unique…”

Nevertheless though, at the age of 31, it is obvious that time isn’t on the former Leicester City man’s side and with the likes of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden both with their prime years ahead of them – this summer could be the perfect time to bid farewell to their three-time Premier League winner.

Having so far featured in 185 matches, in all competitions, Mahrez, who has just one year left on his deal, has racked up a respectable 62 goals and 46 assists.