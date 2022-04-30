Manchester City chase first league-double over opponent in 40 years

Manchester City will be looking to secure their first league double over Leeds United in 40 years when they travel to Elland Road on Saturday evening, according to SportsMole.

Manchester City will visit Elland Road on Saturday in high spirits, off the back of a 5-1 league victory over Watford, before a monster of a victory in midweek over Real Madrid, with the Citizens walking away with a 4-3 victory. Pep’s side will also be quietly reminiscent of their return fixture against a Bielsa-led Leeds side earlier in the season at the Etihad, which ended in a resounding 7-0 home win – their biggest victory of the season.

Leeds have since improved under the new reign of Jesse Marsch, who has seen his side scramble towards safety after enjoying 11 points out of their last 15 available. However, should City continue their own formidable spell of form and run of 15 games unbeaten on the road, they will secure their first league double over Leeds since the 1981-82 season – a year which saw Leeds relegated from the top-flight.

More importantly, Pep will want his side to keep the pressure on fellow title contenders, Liverpool, who will face a formidable Newcastle side in the early Saturday kick-off, as the final stretch of the season will see any points dropped by either side, sway the title race exponentially.