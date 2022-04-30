Manchester City face pressing decision amid Premier League 2 success for young stars

Manchester City will face some tough transfer decisions this summer regarding some of their highly-touted youngsters after the U23 side ran rampant in their final game of the season to secure the Premier League 2 title.

Manchester City’s U23s, led by star prospects; Cole Palmer and Liam Delap, secured the Premier League 2 title in devastating style at the Etihad on Friday night, brushing aside Everton in a 7-0 masterclass display.

While Manchester City fans and coaches alike will celebrate the emphatic victory and season achievement, celebrations may become short-lived, as the U23 careers of Palmer, Cole, and colleagues approaches an end, presenting both players and Pep with a crossroads decision regarding their future in the senior team at the club.

Both youngsters were given spells on the pitch for City this season, both in the league and in various cup competitions, with Palmer registering goals in the EFL Cup, FA Cup, and Champions League. But despite this, one still begs the question of whether the two players will be part of Pep’s plans as early as next season, or if they’ll have to look to a loan spell to get greater experience under their belts.

Phil Foden sets the bar in terms of seamless transitions from the youth setup into the senior team, and although at times, minutes were limited, ultimately Pep and City were able to blossom Foden into one of England’s brightest talents, and will hopefully have paved the way for others to follow.