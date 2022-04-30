Manchester clubs set to fight it out for €60m La Liga star this summer

Pau Torres is said to be a subject of interest in Manchester as both clubs in the city look at the possibility of signing the Villarreal man in the upcoming window.

This is according to Todofichajes, who report that United are looking to replace Harry Maguire, whilst City wants to improve their squad for the challenges that lie ahead next season, after having problems with injuries in the backline this campaign.

Playing at Old Trafford is a dream for the 25-year-old but the defender understands that his career in the short term would be better off at City, due to the gap between the clubs at present.

Torres is one of the best defenders in Spain and is known for his ball-playing skills and composure in the backline. The Spaniard has been at Villarreal his whole career, as he is a local boy, and the player is also a regular in Luis Enrique’s Spanish team.

Villarreal is known as a selling team and the La Liga side recognises that keeping Pau Torres will be extremely difficult in the near future. The defender is a valuable asset for the Yellow Submarine and will demand a starting figure of €60million from any interested party but are open to negotiations according to Todofichajes.

Torres will decide in the coming weeks where he will play next season but Manchester has a strong chance with both clubs interested.