Manchester United targeting Tottenham star to bolster defence

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Manchester United are interested in signing Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon.

Reguilon has started to lose his place under Antonio Conte, who has begun to prefer to play Ryan Sessegnon in the left wing-back position. Both Alex Telles and Luke Shaw have had disappointing seasons so far, so Erik ten Hag could look to improve this area of the pitch.

A report from Fichajes lists Manchester United as a club who are interested in acquiring the services of the Spanish left-back, alongside Barcelona and Juventus.

Telles has already discussed moving back to Portugal one day, in an interview relayed by Sport Witness. It seems likely that the Brazilian will be on his way out in the summer, so Reguilon will be able to come in and rival Shaw for a starting place.

According to the Daily Mirror, Real Madrid have a £34m buy-back clause in Reguilon’s contract, but it seems unlikely that someone would be willing to pay that figure after hardly setting the world alight during his time in North London.

A move to Manchester United seems unlikely, however, as Tottenham won’t want to strengthen a top-four rival.

 

