Manchester United are interested in signing Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon.

Reguilon has started to lose his place under Antonio Conte, who has begun to prefer to play Ryan Sessegnon in the left wing-back position. Both Alex Telles and Luke Shaw have had disappointing seasons so far, so Erik ten Hag could look to improve this area of the pitch.

A report from Fichajes lists Manchester United as a club who are interested in acquiring the services of the Spanish left-back, alongside Barcelona and Juventus.