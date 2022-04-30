Newcastle vs Liverpool team news – Jurgen Klopp rests key players

Newcastle host Liverpool in what could be a vital game in the title race.

Liverpool currently sit in 2nd place and can’t afford any slip-ups with Manchester City bang in form.

Newcastle are pretty much safe from relegation, but Eddie Howe will want to keep the momentum going to finish as high as possible.

The line-up’s have been announced, as seen in the tweets below.

? TEAM NEWS ? Our line-up for today’s meeting with @NUFC! #NEWLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 30, 2022

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were amongst those rested for today’s game due to Liverpool only playing on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

Fabinho and Thiago also miss out, meaning Klopp is taking a huge risk against a Newcastle side who are picking up points left, right, and centre at the moment.

Joe Gomez starts at right-back, with Liverpool not having a natural backup for Alexander-Arnold.

There aren’t many surprises in the Newcastle lineup, with the in-form Bruno Guimaraes keeping his starting spot. Joelinton is operating in a more advanced role, after impressing under Howe in a midfield position.

Jamal Lascelles misses out, as Fabian Schar, fresh from his new contract, lines up alongside Dan Burn.