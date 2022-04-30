Newcastle willing to pay £300,000 a week for Manchester United star

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle are willing to pay £300,000 a week for wantaway Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Pogba is out of contract this summer and looks set to leave the club in June. The French midfielder signed for Manchester United for a fee of £89m, according to BBC Sport, but he is now set to leave on a free transfer.

According to Miguel Delaney, via Geordie Boot Boys, Newcastle are willing to sign the Manchester United midfielder and are looking to tempt him with a £300,000 a week pay packet.

Paul Pogba is unlikely to play for Manchester United again.
More Stories / Latest News
West Ham enter the race for relegation-bound striker
Arsenal leading the race for forward wanted by Manchester City and Liverpool
Antonio Rudiger’s decision to leave Chelsea was made up long ago

Pogba isn’t believed to be interested in the move, and you’d expect someone of his calibre to be looking to join a Champions League side. Newcastle may have the financial backing behind them, but due to their league position, it may not be as simple as throwing huge sums of money at players.

Anyone who manages to secure the signature of Pogba is going to be signing a fantastic player, but his attitude and off the ball work may deter potential buyers. The 29-year-old has bundles of talent, but he can be a liability defensively.

 

More Stories Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.