Out of favour Spurs star will play for Real Madrid next season

Tottenham signed Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 following a really impressive loan spell at Sevilla but now the move is going to reverse this summer with the left-back set to return to the La Liga giants.

The Spaniard will play for Los Blancos next season according to Todofichajes, who states that the La Liga side want competition for their current starter Mendy, who has been very inconsistent this season.

The deal would cost €40million as the La Liga side have a buyback clause in the Spurs man’s contract and the London club are already aware that the Spanish side will trigger it reports Todofichajes.

Reguilon has been out of favour at Tottenham since Antonio Conte arrived at the club and has seen his place occupied by Sessegnon and even a right-back in Matt Doherty ever since.

The Spaniard got a run in the side recently due to both of the above players being injured and once Sessegnon came back last week, the 25-year-old was dropped again.

Reports from Football Insider this week stated that Tottenham have opened talks with Sessegnon over a new contract, as Conte told the club’s hierarchy that the 21-year-old has the potential to become a star.

This indicates that the Englishman is going to be the Italian’s starter next season, which clears the way for Reguilon to return to Madrid.