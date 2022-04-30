Newcastle United are looking to make a statement signing this summer and have submitted a blockbuster offer for Paulo Dybala.

The Juventus star is a free agent this summer after failing to agree to a new contract with the Serie A side and there is now huge interest from the Premier League elite reports Football Insider.

One of those clubs is said to be Newcastle, who have been in contact with Dybala’s camp and are willing to make him their highest-ever paid player to lure him to England.

A deal worth more than £200,000-a-week is on the table from the North-East giants, as they look to use their newfound riches to climb up the Premier League table.

Dybala is no doubt a huge talent and has the ability to put in some incredible performances for Juve, but the Argentine is someone who lacks consistency and therefore spending that amount of money is a huge risk for the Magpies.

The 28-year-old has 14 goals and five assists from 34 matches for Juventus this season and has a total of 114 goals and 48 assists across his seven years in Turin.

The Juventus star has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham for years now, and they are said to still be interested along with Arsenal reports the Daily Mirror.

This fight should be interesting since the forward is free but Newcastle seem to be willing to go big on the 28-year-old.