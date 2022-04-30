Stan Collymore states that Liverpool winning the quadruple “would do huge damage to rival clubs”

Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore has stated that if Liverpool wins the quadruple this season “It would do huge damage to rival clubs” who are trying to close the gap to the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on the brink of becoming the first side in English football history to achieve the feat, having won the Carabao Cup and look likely to be competing in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals this year. The only trophy outside of their control is the Premier League, as the Reds are only a point behind Manchester City and need Pep Guardiola’s side to drop some points.

City are the only club that are on the same level as Liverpool in England this season and maybe even in Europe, and Collymore thinks that that gap would grow further should Liverpool win all four trophies.

Speaking to Empire of the Kop, the former Red stated: “From a Liverpool perspective, I want to see them do the quadruple. It would do huge damage to rival clubs and fast-forward Liverpool’s ability to sell themselves around the world.

“Like Manchester United in the ’90s, it really pushed their brand forward, touch all parts of the world with the Fergie dominant era, I think that a quadruple for Liverpool would do that”.

Collymore makes a great point, as not only would Liverpool be an attractive destination to play, the money increase from the success could be used to sign some of the world’s best players.

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group are known to be very sensible with their money and with more coming through the door, that also increases the room to take more risks and that’s before taking into account how demoralising it would be for their rivals.