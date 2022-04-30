Mino Raiola, one of football’s biggest agents, has sadly passed away, aged 54.

The Italian agent, who emerged as one of the sport’s most influential agents, represented some of football’s biggest stars, including Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Although often seen as a pantomime villain among fans, Raiola’s stature within the game is largely unrivalled with the majority of the intermediary industry admiring his work, which always saw him negotiate the very best deals possible for his clients.

However, away from the sport, sadly, Raiola had been fighting a serious illness. CaughtOffside understands that the Italian was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer last year with his condition tragically worsening in recent months.

An official announcement was made on the agent’s social media on Saturday afternoon that paid tribute to his work, as well as who he was as a person.

Everyone at CaughtOffside would like to offer their sincere condolences to all those who knew and loved Raiola.