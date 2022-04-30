Tottenham could hire the “best English manager” says Pep Guardiola

Tottenham could hire the “best English manager” according to Pep Guardiola.

Tottenham have been linked with hiring Potter this summer, if Antonio Conte was to quit, according to the Daily Mail.

The appointment would be a smart one, with Guardiola heaping praise on Potter last year.

We were in front of the best English manager right now. You have to be a top side to play that way. I am more than delighted to [have possession of] the ball, most of the time in the game,” said Guardiola, speaking to Sussex World.

There are not many managers you’d want to receive praise from more than Guardiola, who is undoubtedly one of the best in the world.

