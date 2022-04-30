Tottenham lining up Conte replacements as they fear the Italian’s departure

Tottenham Hotspur have reported begun drafting their shortlist of managerial candidates to replace Antonio Conte this summer, amid fears that the Italian will offer his services to PSG and depart north London, according to SportsMole.

Spurs have reportedly included former Manchester City boss, Roberto Mancini and current Brighton and Hove Albion boss, Graham Potter as potential managerial targets should Conte wish to leave the club.

Conte has been tipped to succeed former Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino, who despite winning the Ligue 1 title with the Parisians this season, has failed to win over the Paris faithful, with some sub-par league performances, reinforced by yet another disappointing Champions League campaign relative to the star power possessed by the club.

Of course, Conte was swift to dismiss the rumours of his potential departure as he remains focussed on the task at hand – achieving a top-four finish with Tottenham and ensuring Champions League football next season. Spurs’ league finish will likely play a huge factor in their summer plans, both regarding manager and player personnel, with potential high-profile outgoings in both departments should they fall short of top-level European football next season.

Roberto Mancini, who currently manages the Italian national team may have his head turned at the prospects of a return to the Premier League, having not managed in England since his spell at Manchester City between 2009 and 2013, where he of course won a Premier League title in the most emphatic of styles.

Graham Potter, on the other hand, could be teased away from Brighton, where he has enjoyed a safe and sturdy mid-table season with The Seagulls, where at times it has felt that his side has punched above their weight in the Premier League, despite the occasional offensive struggle.