Video: Danny Ings scores final goal to relegate Norwich City

Aston Villa have beaten Norwich City 2-0 to relegate the Canaries to the Championship and the final goal before the inevitable came from Danny Ings.

Villa were battering the Norwich goal towards the end of the game and were denied multiple times by Tim Krul, but eventually got through thanks to a finish from Ings.

Watkins won the ball back for Villa and that led to a chance for Ramsey, which was then followed by a lovely piece of play from substitute Buendia before Ings finished the move off, which can be seen below.

The goal sends Dean Smith’s side down and the ultimate yo-yo routine continues for the Canaries.

Footage courtesy of Premier Sports