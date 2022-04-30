(Video) Fernandinho scores from long-range strike vs. Leeds United

That’s it, folks – Manchester City has run out four-nil winners against Leeds United.

Pep Guardiola’s Citizens travelled to Elland Road to take on Jesse Marsch’s Whites in Saturday afternoon’s late Premier League kick-off.

After watching Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool beat Newcastle United one-nil earlier in the day, taking all three points away from Yorkshire was imperative for City, who are looking to win their sixth Premier League title.

Following goals from Rodri, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and now Fernandinho, City have reclaimed their place at the top of the table.