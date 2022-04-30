Video: Former Sunderland player Jordan Henderson reacts to being booed by Newcastle fans

Former Sunderland player Jordan Henderson was loving being booed by Newcastle fans as he was subbed off in Liverpool’s match with the Magpies. 

The Liverpool captain was taken off for Fabinho in the 69th minute and it was met with a chorus of loud boos from the home crowd. Henderson is a Sunderland boy and it is well known that the two cities do not like each other.

The midfielder just smiled as he walked off and looked like he was loving it, which can be seen below.

