(Video) Gabriel Jesus finishes off superb Phil Foden pass vs. Leeds United

Manchester City will reclaim the Premier League’s top spot.

After watching rivals Liverpool beat Newcastle United one-nil earlier in the day, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens knew that anything less than all three points away against Leeds United would be catastrophic for their title hopes.

However, rising to the task, the sky-blues have run out emphatic winners at Elland Road and with goals coming from Rodri, Nathan Ake and most recently Gabriel Jesus, this afternoon will certainly see the league’s leaders change once again.