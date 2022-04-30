(Video) Leeds United star stretchered off following horror collision with Jack Grealish

Despite trailing one-nil, Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United have so far put in a great performance against Manchester City.

Although midfielder Rodri gave the Citizens an early lead after just 13-minutes, the Whites have done well to stay in the game as well as force a handful of their own chances.

However, despite the competitive showpiece on display, fans will be hugely concerned after versatile first-teamer Stuart Dallas was forced off on a stretcher just moments before the half-time break.

Dallas collided with winger Jack Grealish and although the Man City man came away unscathed, Dallas was not as fortunate.

