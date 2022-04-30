(Video) Leeds United star stretchered off following horror collision with Jack Grealish

Despite trailing one-nil, Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United have so far put in a great performance against Manchester City.

Although midfielder Rodri gave the Citizens an early lead after just 13-minutes, the Whites have done well to stay in the game as well as force a handful of their own chances.

However, despite the competitive showpiece on display, fans will be hugely concerned after versatile first-teamer Stuart Dallas was forced off on a stretcher just moments before the half-time break.

Dallas collided with winger Jack Grealish and although the Man City man came away unscathed, Dallas was not as fortunate.

Definitely an ACL injury for Stuart Dallas, milliseconds away from being perfectly fine, but as soon as his foot was planted it was game over ? #LEEMCI #Leeds #Dallas #Injury #LeedsUnited pic.twitter.com/k7QVbD7Vw9 — Sam (@CovaHavoC) April 30, 2022