Video: Naby Keita scores brilliant composed goal vs Newcastle after crunching Milner tackle

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Naby Keita has given Liverpool the lead in their match against Newcastle United in what is a crucial match for the Red’s title hopes as they chase down Manchester City. 

The move started with a crunching tackle from James Milner on Schar, which caused uproar amongst the home supporters, with the ball falling to Henderson who then played the ball out to Keita.

Keita then played a one-two with Jota, before staying calm in the box to round Dubravka and finish off the move, which can be seen below.

This would be a huge result for Jurgen Klopp’s side if it stays this way, as this tie has the potential to be a banana skin for the Merseyside club.

