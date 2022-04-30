(Video) Nathan Ake scores Man City’s crucial second vs. Leeds United

Leeds United FC Manchester City
Leeds United have put up a great fight during the first hour of their Premier League game against title-chasers Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

However, despite going toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, Jesse Marsch’s Whites find themselves two-nil down.

Midfielder Rodri opened the game’s scoring after just 13-minutes with defender Nathan Ake adding a second just 10-minutes after the interval.

Following Liverpool’s narrow one-nil win against Newcastle United earlier in the day, Manchester City would have known that anything less than all three points would make them title second-favourites.

Although there is still half an hour to play, it certainly looks like the Citizens will be reclaiming their spot at the top of the table.

