Video: Ollie Watkins scores cracking goal vs Norwich City

Aston Villa have taken the lead against Norwich City after a lovely Ollie Watkins goal, which could send the Canaries down to the Championship

The striker latched onto a long ball from Danny Ings and used his head to change the direction of the ball, before standing Sam Byram up one on one and then blasting the ball past Norwich keeper Tim Krul.

The 26-year-old got lucky with Brandon Williams slipping but there was no messing with the finish, which can be seen below.