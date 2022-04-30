(Video) Rodri scores 13-minute header vs. Leeds United

This season’s Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool looks to be going all the way.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who were in action earlier on Saturday, rose to the occasion and beat Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United one-nil.

Looking to follow suit and regain their spot at the top of the table, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens are hoping to beat Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United in the later kick-off.

The Citizens could not have gotten off to a better start either.

Defensive midfielder Rodri climbed highest to head home the game’s opener after just 13-minutes.

Foden ?? Rodri Man City settle the nerves with an early goal against Leeds ?? pic.twitter.com/Y1CnRzOfpc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 30, 2022

Advantage Manchester City – again.