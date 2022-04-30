Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold has funny reaction to Henderson free kick

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Liverpool find themselves 1-0 up at halftime against Newcastle United at St. James Park after a lovely Naby Keita goal gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead over Eddie Howe’s men. 

Keita’s goal was the highlight of the half but a freekick from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was certainly the opposite. After the attempt, a camera inside the ground caught the reaction of the Red’s regular free-kick taker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, which can be seen below.

The Liverpool right-back was seen watching a replay of the dead-ball attempt on a monitor and couldn’t help but laugh at his captain’s attempt.

 

