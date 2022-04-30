West Ham star set to leave as former player drops new signing hint

West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola could be set to leave West Ham as Tony Cottee revealed the club have signed a goalkeeper.

Areola is the current number two at West Ham and is only on loan from PSG. The Hammers have reportedly already signed his replacement, according to a former player.

“I think they’ve already done a deal to sign a goalkeeper, which will be announced soon,” Cottee has reportedly said, via West Ham Zone.

If it’s true that Davies Moyes has brought in another goalkeeper, you’d imagine Areola’s time at West Ham will end in the next few months.

