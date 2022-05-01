Anton Ferdinand begs West Ham to complete move for “powerful” PL striker

Former West Ham United defender Anton Ferdinand has urged his old club to seal the transfer of Chelsea youngster Armando Broja this summer.

The talented 20-year-old has had an impressive season on loan at Southampton, and it’s led to plenty of speculation about a possible move ahead of next season.

Arsenal have shown an interest in Broja at points, while there’s also interest from Napoli and other clubs abroad, though Ferdinand is eager to see him at West Ham.

He’s exciting. He can finish. He’s a powerful young man,” Ferdinand said. “Not the same but similar to Antonio in terms of his presence and strength.

“He’s willing to run and occupy two centre-backs and for me personally, he’s somebody that West Ham should look to go and get.

“We needed a striker in January. Just having Antonio, we can see at times it has taken a toll on him.

“The European nights he has been able to go up a gear, whereas in the Premier League games maybe he looks a bit tired.”

The Albania international is one of a number of forwards to be linked with the Hammers in recent times, but he looks a realistic target as he’s surely not going to see much playing time at Chelsea any time soon.