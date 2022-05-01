Chelsea boss Tuchel to decide between signing one of two La Liga stars to fix problem position

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly eyeing up two defenders based in La Liga to help him replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer.

Both players are about to be out of contract at Stamford Bridge, and it seems clear the Blues will need to spend big to replace these hugely important members of their squad.

According to Don Balon, Tuchel is now keen to bring one of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde or Atletico Madrid star Jose Gimenez to west London.

Both have shone in La Liga and look like they could improve this Chelsea squad next season, with Kounde in particular looking like a superb young talent.

Gimenez has plenty of experience and has been a key player for Atletico for many years, winning La Liga titles and reaching the Champions League final with Diego Simeone’s side.

CFC are currently unable to make signings due to sanctions on Roman Abramovich, but one imagines big names could come in once a new owner is in place.