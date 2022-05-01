Chelsea full-back keen on La Liga move

Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso is reportedly keen to move to Spain’s top-flight this summer.

That’s according to leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Chelsea defender has emerged as a transfer target for Xavi’s Barcelona.

More on Marcos Alonso. He’s respectful with Chelsea – but his priority is to come back to Spain this summer. Barcelona have already started direct contacts to explore intentions and potential price. ?? #FCB He’s a serious candidate among 3/4 options for the new Barça left back. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2022

Alonso, 31, began his career in Spain with Real Madrid and despite failing to force his way into Los Blancos’ first team, has gone on to enjoy a hugely successful career.

Joining Chelsea from Italian side Fiorentina in 2016 in a deal worth just £20.7m, the experienced defender has gone on to feature in 207 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 50 goals along the way.

Clearly a valued member of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, Alonso has not been shy in his admiration for the German tactician.

Speaking to AS at the end of last year about Tuchel’s impact, Alonso, as quoted by the Daily Mail, said: “Since he [Tuchel] arrived, the team took a leap tactically and when it came to defending. We are very happy with it.”

However, with his deal set to expire next summer, the end of this season will be his employer’s last chance to sell him for a fee.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are a team very much on the up and after making a handful of shrewed signings, including landing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, Xavi’s next position seems to be the left-back role.

When it comes to Alonso, there are very few more experienced full-backs in world football, who are capable of playing as part of a back four, and back five and given his modest price-tag, it is understandable why the Spaniards are keeping a close eye on the 31-year-old.