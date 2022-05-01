Remarkable stat vs Everton sums up Chelsea’s one major weakness under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Chelsea have dominated possession against Everton so far today, but it’s 0-0 at half time at Goodison Park, with no shots on target yet for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

This is quite a worrying stat considering Chelsea have spent vast sums of money on attacking players like Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in recent times, not to mention Romelu Lukaku, who is only on the bench today.

See below for the latest on Chelsea’s below-par attacking performances, which have let them down and cost them a genuine shot at the title this season…

Surely CFC can do better than this against a team fighting against relegation?

It remains to be seen if Tuchel will change anything at half time in a bid to get more of a spark from his players, but in truth it’s probably going to have to wait until the summer transfer market for the club to really make the changes they need.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combine for ANOTHER goal as Spurs go 1-0 up vs Leicester
Jurgen Klopp wants dressing room favourite to stay and it looks likely says Liverpool journalist
Granit Xhaka opens up on possibility of becoming Arsenal captain again

Chelsea were expected to be serious title challengers this season, but they faded away as the campaign went on, and it’s easy to see why – the west London giants have scored just 68 league goals so far, whereas Manchester City are on 84 and Liverpool have 86.

More Stories Kai Havertz Thomas Tuchel Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.