Chelsea have dominated possession against Everton so far today, but it’s 0-0 at half time at Goodison Park, with no shots on target yet for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

This is quite a worrying stat considering Chelsea have spent vast sums of money on attacking players like Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in recent times, not to mention Romelu Lukaku, who is only on the bench today.

See below for the latest on Chelsea’s below-par attacking performances, which have let them down and cost them a genuine shot at the title this season…

Chelsea have had 74% possession with 0 shots on target Cba man — Conn (@ConnCFC) May 1, 2022

Surely CFC can do better than this against a team fighting against relegation?

It remains to be seen if Tuchel will change anything at half time in a bid to get more of a spark from his players, but in truth it’s probably going to have to wait until the summer transfer market for the club to really make the changes they need.

Chelsea were expected to be serious title challengers this season, but they faded away as the campaign went on, and it’s easy to see why – the west London giants have scored just 68 league goals so far, whereas Manchester City are on 84 and Liverpool have 86.