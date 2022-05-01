Chelsea set to lose another star amid ownership struggles

Things at Chelsea have been a bit of a whirlwind since the sanctions were imposed on owner Roman Abramovich and the search for a new leader of the club is yet to be resolved.

The Blues are set to lose both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in the summer and now another star could be on a plane out of England and heading to Italy.

That player is Jorginho, who is the subject of interest for Juventus, who contacted him weeks ago about a move reports Todofichajes.

The Italian international would like to leave London but is also open to renewing his contract which runs out next summer, so it would be up to the Serie A giants to push this move through.

Jorginho is a crucial part of Thomas Tuchel’s side but is also a replaceable part of its functionality. The midfielder is known for his ability to progress the ball, control tempo and his penalties – which haven’t been good of late.

The 30-year-old joined the Blues in 2018 from Serie A side Napoli and peaked last season for Tuchel, a season in which the midfielder finished 3rd in the Ballon d’Or standings.

As mentioned earlier, Jorginho is a replaceable part of Tuchel’s team and if Juventus make a good offer for the player, Chelsea could be inclined to sell; but with everything around the sale of the club yet to reach a conclusion, things with regards to transfers could be very unpredictable.