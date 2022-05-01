Chelsea ready big new contract for star in bid to fight off Real Madrid transfer interest

Chelsea are reportedly ready to hand Reece James a new contract once their takeover has been completed.

The sanctions on current owner Roman Abramovich mean the Blues cannot currently offer any of their players or staff new contracts, but it looks like tying James down to a new and improved deal will be a priority once the club is under new ownership, according to 90min.

James has risen up through the Chelsea academy to become one of the club’s most important first-team players in recent times, and it makes sense that they’re eager to ensure the England international is committed for the long-term.

According to 90min, there has been some recent interest in James from Real Madrid, though Chelsea remain relatively relaxed about the situation.

The 22-year-old could be a superb signing for Los Blancos, who could perhaps do with bringing in a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal in the near future, but CFC look ready to offer him a bumper new deal.

James would surely be in for a big pay rise to reflect his growing importance and seniority in this team, while 90min claim a new deal would likely add an additional year or two to his current contract, which expires in 2025.