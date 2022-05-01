Cristiano Ronaldo eyed by former club as Man United future cast into serious doubt

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly being eyed up by his former club Real Madrid ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The Portugal international has had a mixed second spell at Old Trafford since returning from Juventus last summer, putting in some fine individual performances in a team that has struggled overall.

Ronaldo has managed an impressive tally of 23 goals in 36 games in all competitions, but his future is now thought to be in doubt as incoming manager Erik ten Hag might be keen to rebuild this squad without the ageing forward, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report claims that Ronaldo is wanted back in Madrid, where he enjoyed the best form of his career, so it makes sense that Los Blancos would be willing to take a gamble on him, even if he’s turning 38 next season.

It will be intriguing to see what Man Utd decide to do with Ronaldo, as it might not be too popular with the club’s fans of this legendary figure leaves so soon after joining.

Still, it is hard to imagine Ronaldo would be an ideal fit for Ten Hag’s style of play, and it’s surely vital for the Dutch tactician to be given the freedom to implement his philosophy, or else the appointment just surely isn’t going to work.

Ronaldo himself would also surely be back at the Bernabeu as this United side are a long way from being the force they were in his first spell at the club.