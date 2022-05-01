Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal look to have been handed some potentially positive transfer news today.

According to a report from Don Balon, Benfica are resigned to losing star striker Darwin Nunez this summer, with the Premier League trio among his long list of admirers.

The Uruguay international has been in superb form this season, scoring a hugely impressive 34 goals in 40 games in all competitions so far, including six in ten appearances in the Champions League.

Don Balon claim Benfica know they can’t keep hold of Nunez, and they’ll likely let him go for around €75million this summer, which could end up being a bargain for whoever snaps him up.

United and Arsenal urgently need new signings up front, with Nunez looking ideal to help these two faded forces get back to where they want to be.

The Gunners lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang without replacing him in January, while more exits could follow as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Man Utd, meanwhile, surely need a top young talent like Nunez to come in as a long-term replacement for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo, whose future looks to be in doubt ahead of Erik ten Hag’s arrival as manager, according to the Daily Mirror.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have plenty of quality up front as it is, but it might be wise to think about a move for Nunez as both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are approaching the final year of their current contracts at Anfield.

It would be great to see the prolific 22-year-old in the Premier League, but Don Balon also link him as a top target for AC Milan, as well as for La Liga duo Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.