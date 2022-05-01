David Moyes is set to seriously anger Antonio Conte and Tottenham

West Ham’s campaign is one of the stories of the season in English football and at the heart of that is the Hammer’s deep run in the Europa League.

Winning the competition would not only give the Hammers a rare trophy but a place in the Champions League next season.

The Hammers were in contention for a spot in the competition through the league path for most of the season but have fallen away, with the race now being contested between both North London clubs, Tottenham and Arsenal.

The fourth spot is massive for both clubs and could set either club up for a good season next year, with more money and the possibility of better players coming into the club.

David Moyes, however, could be about to hand Arsenal an advantage in the race as his West Ham side chase a place in the competition themselves.

After losing 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, West Ham will need to turn the tie around in Germany during the upcoming week and as a result, Moyes has hinted at resting some players against the Gunners.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Scot said: “I think ideally you would always like to reward your young players (with game time), and some of our U23s have done great this year”.

Many have taken this as a hint that some of the kids will be given a runout on Sunday, which will surely annoy Conte, as the Italian’s side chases down their bitter rivals.