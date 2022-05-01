“We had a face-to-face chat this week” – Manager provides update on Man Utd transfer target

Barcelona manager Xavi has provided an update on Frenkie de Jong’s situation amid recent transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The Netherlands international is a top talent who’s had something of a stop-start career, having initially shone under incoming Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag when they were at Ajax together, before struggling a little bit since making the move to Barcelona.

One imagines that means there could be a chance that De Jong is available this summer, with a recent report from El Chiringuito, as per the tweet below, stating that Man Utd were interested in bringing the 24-year-old to Old Trafford…

?"El MANCHESTER UNITED quiere a FRENKIE De Jong"? ??"En el BARÇA estarían ENCANTADOS de venderlo por 70 MILLONES". ??EXCLUSIVA de @10JoseAlvarez en #ChiringuitoBarcelona. pic.twitter.com/aDmtGr83Z2 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 24, 2022

Xavi has spoken about De Jong’s future, however, insisting that he sees the former Ajax midfielder as a big part of his Barca side for years to come.

This is despite the player recently looking unhappy when he was subbed off in a game, with Xavi admitting he’d held constructive talks with him about the incident.

“He has to be a player that makes the difference and he does. There aren’t many players with his quality in the world,” Xavi said of De Jong, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“He’s the present and the future [at Barca]. He is a very important player for me. He’s capable, strong, he gets into the box. He has had some excellent games, but he has to be consistent.

“We had a face-to-face chat this week and it went well. Obviously being taken off is frustrating for him, but I have to look out for the team.”

Man Utd transfer a good opportunity for De Jong?

It sounds like things are far from perfect for De Jong at the Nou Camp, so could this be an opportunity for United to pounce?

Ten Hag could do with revamping this midfield once he takes over in the summer, and former MUFC ace Luke Chadwick recently told CaughtOffside that a reunion with De Jong could work well for the Dutch tactician.

“De Jong’s a hugely talented player, and he looked particularly at home in Ten Hag’s Ajax team that got to the Champions League semi-finals a few years ago,” Chadwick said.

“He didn’t hit the ground running at Barcelona but I think he’s improved as time’s gone on. He looks like someone who’d appease the fans – I think United supporters will want to see that brand of football that did so well for him at Ajax.

“De Jong’s a fantastic passer of the ball and I think Ten Hag could do well to build his midfield around someone like that.