English clubs lining up for 26-year-old Premier League left-back

Premier League clubs Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United are all said to be interested in Aston Villa’s Matt Targett, who is currently on loan at Newcastle United.

This is according to the Birmingham Mail, who states that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has insisted that no decision will be made on Targett’s future until the end of the season.

Targett joined the Magpies from Aston Villa in January and has been one of Howe’s most consistent performers ever since and has played every minute he has been available for the Newcastle boss.

It has been reported that there is a £15million agreement between the two clubs for the transfer to become a permanent one in the summer and the likelihood of that coming to pass is high.

Howe has often spoken glowingly about the 26-year-old and the £15million fee is very little for the impact the left-back has made at the club. Therefore, it should fully be expected that Targett will be with the Magpies next season, as there is no way back at Villa, with the Birmingham club having signed Lucas Digne in the last window.

As for Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United; Wolves would be the club that needs the defender’s services the most, as they haven’t had a set left-back all season, Leicester have plenty of full-backs in their squad, whilst Leeds could potentially go down this season.

Newcastle with its newfound riches is an exciting place to be at present for a player and having settled in already, why would Targett go elsewhere?