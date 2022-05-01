Video: Everton fans set off fireworks outside Chelsea players’ hotel ahead of crucial PL clash

Some Everton fans seem to have resorted to desperate measures to help their team ahead of today’s crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Frank Lampard’s side are facing the very real threat of relegation this season, and desperately need to pick up three points against the Blues this afternoon.

It seems some Everton supporters have been trying to do their bit by preventing Chelsea’s players from getting a good night’s sleep before the encounter at Goodison Park, as per this Twitter thread below…

It will be interesting to see if this had any impact, or if it simply motivates Chelsea even more to inflict a damaging result onto the Merseysiders.

Burnley’s recent improvement in form means Everton are in serious trouble in the bottom three, and they’re fast running out of time to save themselves.