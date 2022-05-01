Video: Everton fans set off fireworks outside Chelsea players’ hotel ahead of crucial PL clash

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Some Everton fans seem to have resorted to desperate measures to help their team ahead of today’s crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Frank Lampard’s side are facing the very real threat of relegation this season, and desperately need to pick up three points against the Blues this afternoon.

It seems some Everton supporters have been trying to do their bit by preventing Chelsea’s players from getting a good night’s sleep before the encounter at Goodison Park, as per this Twitter thread below…

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool legend picks out two “outstanding” performers from win at Newcastle
Man United ready to discuss £12million pay-off in desperate bid to offload flop
Barcelona rival Arsenal for transfer of €60million Manchester United star

It will be interesting to see if this had any impact, or if it simply motivates Chelsea even more to inflict a damaging result onto the Merseysiders.

Burnley’s recent improvement in form means Everton are in serious trouble in the bottom three, and they’re fast running out of time to save themselves.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.